Heather Diane Featheringill, 35, of Lyons, CO, passed away on March 13, 2023. She was born in Albany, New York on April 4, 1987 to Brian and Regina (Woolheater) Herrington. There will be a Celebration of Life in Estes Park, CO at the Christian Church of Estes Park on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (4655 US-36 #8852, Estes Park, CO 80517). There will also be a service in New York at a later date. Please visit AllnuttEstesPark.com to view the full obituary, to leave memories to the family, and to view the donation options. Heather’s full life story will be shared soon on the Allnutt website as it is intimately being written by family at this time.
