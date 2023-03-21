Heather Diane Featheringill

Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.