Virginia Taylor, 83, passed away in July, 2020. She was a Mom of three, she had a Sister, she was a Grandma and a Great-Grandma. She liked raccoons, thrift stores, having margaritas, volunteering, doing crafts with her friends, and going to Black Hawk. She will be missed greatly. There will have a private ceremony of life.
