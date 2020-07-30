Virginia Taylor

Virginia Taylor, 83, passed away in July, 2020. She was a Mom of three, she had a Sister, she was a Grandma and a Great-Grandma. She liked raccoons, thrift stores, having margaritas, volunteering, doing crafts with her friends, and going to Black Hawk. She will be missed greatly. There will have a private ceremony of life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.