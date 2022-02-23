Nancy J. Masaros passed away peacefully in her home on February 15, 2022 here in Estes Park. Nancy was born in New London, Wisconsin October 19, 1953. She moved to Colorado in 1980, then later to Estes Park in 1987 and was a familiar friendly face to many locals. Her biggest joy in life was being surrounded by her family. She enjoyed family gatherings, quilting, sewing, crocheting, feeding the birds and watching the butterflies in her flower garden. Nancy will always be remembered for how much she loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchild and her companion Bill Blackwell of Estes Park and their beloved dog Duke. She is preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Lois Masaros (Wisconsin), brother Anthony George Masaros (Wisconsin), brother-in-laws, Richard Dohrman (Wisconsin) and Robert Flannery (Wisconsin). Nancy is survived by her son Nate Pitsch (Loveland, CO), daughters Michelle Rodgers (Hamburg, IA), Natalie and husband Ace Krom (Wellington, CO), grandchildren Allison Rodgers and Cody Harrington (Jacksonville, NC), Blake Hinman (Loveland, CO), Dillon Rodgers (Loveland, CO), Colton Krom (Ft. Collins, CO) and Hailey Krom (Wellington, CO), great grandchild Ryley Harrington (Jacksonville, NC), sisters Mary Dohrman (New London, WI), June and husband David Sawall (New London, WI), Sally and husband Wally Krueger (Oconto, WI), brothers George Masaros (McFarland, WI), Tom Masaros (Waupaca, WI) and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews and her good friend Ron Bishop.
A celebration of life will be held this spring. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
