Gerald (Jerry) Briggs, was born in Denver, CO on April 26, 1936 to Aubrey and Gerri Briggs. He passed away peacefully at his home in Estes Park, CO on June 4, 2023. Family members were present. Jerry was passionate about fishing, hunting, and spending time with his friends and family. For many years his favorite past time was going to Safeway. He was well known for his many stories.
After his high school graduation from Wheatridge High School in 1955 he moved to Mankato, MN. He met Joni Braun and they married July 20, 1957. He worked for Northern States Power in Mankato from 1959 to 1977. He started his carpet cleaning business known as Briggs Carpet Care and worked part time at the City of Longmont for the first few years. Jerry and Joni moved to Estes Park from Longmont in 1990.
Survivors include his wife Joni Briggs, sons Mike (Margaret) of Estes Park, CO, Brian (Tracy) of Berthoud, CO, grandson Jeff Briggs, of Estes Park, CO granddaughters Erin (Lucas) O’Hare, Justine Briggs, of Berthoud, CO, sister Jackie Briggs, sister-in-law Carolyn Briggs. Great-grandchildren include Trevor Briggs, Anna Roberts Briggs, Breckin and Hudson O’Hare along with many nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother Geri Lucock, his father and stepmother Aubrey and Beatrice Briggs, daughter and son-in-law Mark and Cathy Adams, and a grandson Jason Briggs. His sister Jeanne and brother James (Jim) Briggs, step-brothers Robert and Harry Waterfield.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Please visit Allnutt Funeral Service to leave messages for the family.
