(Judith) LaRea Rigsby, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 after an unexpected battle with the rare brain disease, Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. She was born in Hammond, Indiana in 1957. She grew up in Camarillo, CA and Little Rock, AR before moving to Kansas City, MO. She was the youngest of 2 children born to Reverend James and Judy Collier. LaRea was married to Michael Rigsby in Kansas City, MO in 1976.
LaRea is survived by her husband of 44 years, Mike Rigsby, her daughter, Kimberly (Rigsby) McDaniel and son-in-law, Jared McDaniel, her two grandchildren, Molly and Max McDaniel, her brother Barry Collier and her nephews and niece, Cody Collier, Jason Collier and Fallon Brewer. She is also survived by her Uncle Bill Collier and Aunt Dora MacDonald.
Mom will be remembered for her love of life and vivacious spirit. She loved to laugh and make others laugh and to tell a good joke. She was always giving of herself to others whether it be in encouraging words, deeds or special notes, cards and heartfelt gifts. She loved the holidays and had an amazing gift for decorating every season (she was a VIP customer of Hobby Lobby and rarely missed a 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 or 90 percent off sale)! After many years, she converted my Dad, Mike, into an amazing sidekick in her shopping adventures. Her spirit will live on through every heartfelt gift and decoration she purchased. She was the BEST grandma to her “Goosey” and “Moosey,” always faithful to send a care package covered in festive stickers for every holiday of the year. When she wasn’t shopping, she was always working hard to support her family. She took pride in excellence, had true grit and a “git ‘er done” work ethic. She and my Dad have been the owners of L&M Services in Estes Park, CO for 15 years. Her faith was what gave her hope, joy and strength. She poured into our family the love and gospel of Jesus Christ. She was a firm believer in the value of Christian education. She sowed seeds of God’s Word in our lives and passed on an anchor of hope that will help us to weather the storms of life without her. She believed in the favor of God poured out on His children and that must be why she has been blessed with her Heavenly reward and seeing Jesus much sooner than we would have liked to let her go. We are so thankful for the hope that we have to see her again in Heaven someday soon. We pray that all who knew her have that same hope in Jesus Christ!
Memorial Services will be held for LaRea on Sunday, October 18 at 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion Building, 820 SE Vista Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64063.
She will be laid to rest at Brooking Cemetery, 10004 E 53rd St, Raytown, MO 64133, on Saturday, October 17. There will be a small graveside service at 10:00 a.m. for family and friends who want to attend.
There will also be a memorial service held for friends in Estes Park. This will be held on Thursday, October 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain View Bible Fellowship, 1575 S St Vrain Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517. See www.allnuttestespark.com.
