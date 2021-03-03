Fiona Cahill

Fiona Elizabeth Cahill passed away suddenly on February 26th. She has gone to be with her parents on both sides of the family and be at peace in heaven. She was 63 years old.
Fiona was born April 22nd, 1957 in (then known) British Guyana where her parents worked. At six months of age, the family returned to their home in Scotland where she grew up in Luthermuir. Her parents then secured jobs at the U.S. Naval Base in Edzell, Scotland. As a U.S. Navy sailor stationed at the base I, her husband Gary, came to know her parents and then ultimately the love of my life.
We married February 24th, 1979 and lived along the coast of Scotland in the quaint village of St. Cyrus. It was idyllic. Our traditional Scottish wedding included bagpipes, kilts, and dancing. We had a small cottage on the cliffs of the North Sea where the wind and mist would frequently visit us. Fiona loved it as she would walk our dogs through the fields catching glimpses of seals and other wildlife. The local village shop, on her daily walks with dogs, would warmly greet her as she got our daily necessities. Fiona quickly became a favorite of our new village as she could strike up a conversation with anyone.
We moved many times over our marriage due to the job and every time, Fiona gladly looked forward to the new adventure. Somehow, someway when we were dating we had both expressed the desire to each other to someday live in Colorado. A lot of that desire had to do with the love for the state as expressed by John Denver in his music. You can only imagine her joy when we were able to transfer here in the summer of 1995.
Estes Park became our home. Fiona loved living here so much that she became a U.S. citizen. Again, just like in Scotland, she loved walking our dogs in such a scenic setting. Fiona was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years. Here in Estes Park, she worked in various positions to include Timberline Medical Center, Director of Homecare and Hospice, and finished her career at Estes Park Health in the clinical arena. Fiona was born to be a nurse and loved seeing her patients, working with the staff and being a member of the community.
We had many dog breeds over the years and one that Fiona became in love with were bulldogs. She loved showing the breed at dog shows and always had the dream of someday having a champion bulldog at Westminster.
Fiona was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Amy Kidd. She is survived, respectively, by her daughter and husband Katrina and Craig (Carlson), her son and daughter-in-law Grant and Gena (Cahill), her brother Ian Kidd, and grandchildren Callum, Isla, and Collette.
From our entire family, we would like to thank everyone, near and far, for their sentiments. Fiona loved life and all of you. Please know that we feel your grief as she was a beloved wife, mother, and friend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider to making a donation to any organization supporting animal welfare in her name. Suggestions include The Estes Park Pet Association, the ASPCA, the Humane Society or The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado. God Bless you Fiona, you will live in all our hearts forever.
A service will be held on Friday, March 5th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service is by invitation only. However, you can live-stream the service or watch it later at your convenience by going to www.stbartsepiscopalchurch.org and scrolling to the bottom of the page and clicking on the YouTube button to get the link to the service. Or, type in to your browser the following address - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVyf8fRcca1FbaKN66xTd-w/. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.