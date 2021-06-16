Laurie Andrews Krushenisky passed away in Estes Park on April 26, 2021.
Laurie was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 11, 1945, to Austin and Pauline Andrews. The family moved to Denver, Colorado in 1946 where Laurie was raised. She studied and graduated with a BA degree in education from Colorado Woman's College in Denver. As part of her degree, she experienced a year in Vienna, Austria where she deepened her great love of art and also a desire to travel. Laurie taught in the Denver Public School System for three years.
On April 6, 1968, Laurie married James Krushenisky. Laurie led a life of adventure, starting with a move to Lake Sunapee, New Hampshire in 1969, where they opened a gift shop and Laurie taught in the elementary school there. They raised and raced sled dogs in the surrounding area. Once Jim accepted a position with Sturm Ruger & Company, they lived in Missouri, Kansas, Connecticut and Marshall, Texas. In Marshall, Laurie was the Director of the Leo Michelson Museum for several years.
In 1997, they moved to Estes Park where Laurie's parents had a vacation home. Laurie became very involved with the art community of Estes Park, including the Art Center where she served as President and member of the Board. She was a member of the Weaver's Guild, and was creative with paper sculpture. Friends and family always appreciated handmade cards and gifts from Laurie. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter HF.
Travel to Europe was always a priority, and this included several trips to Paris and the art scene.
Laurie worked at Macdonald Book Shop in Estes Park for 18 years, and her artistic touches, her personality and knowledge of books made her a most valued member of the team.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Jim of 53 years, brothers Kent Andrews (Mary Jo), and Dale Andrews (Sandy). She was preceded in death by her parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.