Ruth Moore of Estes Park, Colorado passed peacefully on Monday, September 13, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. She was 97 years old.
Ruth was born July 12, 1924 in Hoisington, Kansas to George and Margaret Norton. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Redwing, Kansas and graduated from Hoisington High School. After high school, Ruth attended business school in Salina, Kansas. She then left Kansas and went to Washington, D.C. to work as a secretary at the Pentagon during WWII. She was proud of her service to her country and to be in Washington, D.C. at the end of the war. She especially enjoyed dancing at the USOs!
She left Washington, D.C. after WWII and came home to Kansas where she met her husband, Gene. Her brother introduced them to each other on a golf course!
Gene and Ruth were married in 1948 in Great Bend, Kansas and honeymooned in Grand Lake, Colorado. This trip began their love of Colorado.
They lived in Great Bend, Kansas, for a few years before moving to St. Louis. After 19 years in St. Louis, they moved to Allenspark, Colorado in 1971. Ruth and Gene quickly became active members in the community and were two of the founding members of the Allenspark Community Church where Ruth sang in the choir and played the organ. Ruth was part owner of Eagle Plume’s and loved her time working there, getting to know Charles Eagle Plume and learning about Indian jewelry and artifacts. In 1997 they moved to Estes Park. Ruth and Gene loved playing golf and spent many happy days together on the Estes Park Golf Course and courses all over the country throughout 63 years of marriage.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her brother (Gene Norton), and her husband.
Ruth is survived by three daughters; Becky Weis (Estes Park), Christy (Val) Knopf (Boulder), Margo Leonard (Estes Park), one son; George Moore (Estes Park), her great-nephew; Jared (Heather) Moore (Bellingham, Washington), six grandchildren; Laurel (Mike) Jones (Lawrenceville, New Jersey), Alan Weis (Phoenix), Anne (Kris) Palm (Portland, Oregon), Amanda (Kevin) Rauhauser (Salem, Oregon), Cassandra (Sean) Mulhern (Englewood, Colorado), and Michael Leonard (Aurora, Colorado) and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m., Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Allenspark Community Church.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Allenspark Community Church or to the Alzheimers’s Association.
