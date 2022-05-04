Sally Shepherd was called home by the Lord on April 26, 2022. She was born on October 31, 1953 in Ponca City, Oklahoma. Sally leaves behind her husband, Ron Shepherd, of 42 years, as well as four children and eight grandchildren (9th grandchild due in August). Sally was a loving and caring woman who placed her family above all else.
Sally retired from the Nebraska Department of Education and, after 30 years of planning and saving, she and Ron made their dream of retiring and living in Estes Park, Colorado a reality. Up until the COVID pandemic, Sally and Ron had made over 300 visits to Rocky Mountain National Park.
Family was everything to Sally and she built a strong one. She taught them Christian values and to appreciate what God has provided. Sally reminded everyone to be grateful and kind. She never met anyone she didn’t like and it wasn’t uncommon for her to greet you with “Hi Sweetie!”
The void left with the loss of Sally will be filled with new memories, however she will always be the family’s rock.
A memorial service will be held on May 29th at 1:30 p.m. at Lily Lake near Estes Park, CO.
In lieu of flowers, a fund has been created in Sally’s honor at the Rocky Mountain Conservancy. Donations can be made online at rmconservancy.org/join-or-give/donate/ - please check the box that states “This gift is in honor or memory of someone” and include Sally’s name. Donations may also be received via phone 970-586-0108 ext. 105 or by mailing in a check made out to Rocky Mountain Conservancy or cash to P.O. Box 3100, Estes Park, CO 80517 (please include Sally Shepherd fund in the memo line).
To leave a message for the family visit www.allnuttestespark.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.