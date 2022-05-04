Sally Shepherd

Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.