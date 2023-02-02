Virginia Rolston Webb passed peacefully in her sleep in Estes Park, Colorado at Good Samaritan Assisted Living on January 26, 2023. A memorial Service will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies, Estes Park, Colorado, officiated by the Rev. Chris Davis, Pastor.
Virginia was born in Waterloo, Iowa on August 8, 1916, to George Rolston and Guyda (Larsen) Rolston. Her father moved the family to Denver when she was seven years old. Her only sister, Janette Rolston, was born three years after they moved. Virginia attended East Denver High School and graduated in 1932 at the age of sixteen. She met her husband, Richard Webb, while in high school when he almost hit her with his car. Her first thought was how tall and handsome he was.
After high school both Virginia and “Dick” attended Denver University where she graduated in 1936 with a degree in Speech and Dramatic Arts. She always wanted to be an actress and singer when she was growing up. She sang at the Brown Palace in Denver on several occasions. Dick and Virginia courted for many years, and she fondly recalled taking frequent walks with him in Elitch Gardens. While Dick was attending Purdue University, they married in 1941 over his Spring Break at Virginia’s parent’s home. They had one child, Jim, who currently lives with his wife, Deborah, in Estes Park, CO.
For many years Virginia worked at and handled financial responsibilities in Dick’s electronic companies. While in Colorado they along with their son, Jim, started several companies in Broomfield and Boulder. Virginia was also a “Reader” in the 6th Church of Christian Science in Denver.
Virginia and Dick retired to Estes Park in 1985. She was active in the Estes Park Women’s Club and the AV PEO. Together they generously supported Estes Park with donations to the Art Center, Town of Estes 4th of July Fireworks, Women’s Club, AV PEO and other organizations. In 2005 they moved from their home into a townhome at Good Sam. After Dick’s passing in 2009, Virginia moved into the Good Sam independent living apartment building. Over the years, Virginia was the “first friend” to many new Good Sam residents. She loved meeting new people and “showing them the ropes.” She also enjoyed helping staff set up the dining room for meals and special events. She loved playing Bingo and enjoyed winning even more. Virginia was seen daily riding the stationary bike and doing chair yoga.
Virginia’s words of wisdom;
“The secret to a happy marriage is to try to be agreeable,” and “the secret to a long life is to be happy.”
“Love every day and record only the sunny hours and let all the rest disappear and you’ll have a long life.”
The best invention of her lifetime was Color Television because her husband, Dick, worked on the RCA team that invented the color television.
Virginia is survived by her only child, Jim and his wife Deborah (Bow) Webb of Estes Park; her five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; Kristofor and Caisey (Moore) Webb (Amelia, Evan, and Genevieve) of Erie, CO; Victoria Webb of Estes Park, CO; Brittany (Webb) Wild (Zane and Ziggy Wild) of Estes Park, CO; Richard and Sarena (Liu) Webb (Aurora, Orion, and Jupiter) of Auburn, WA; and Robert and Tara (Roth) Webb of Burlingame, CA.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.allnuttestespark.com for the Webb family.
A memorial service for Virginia will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies, 1700 Brodie Avenue, Estes Park, CO 80517.
