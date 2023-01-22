Ronald L. Miller, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, passed away at his home on January 12, 2023. He was born in Longmont, Colorado to the late Frank (“Fritz”) and Gladys (Houx) Miller.
Ron grew up and attended schools in Allenspark and Estes Park and graduated from Estes Park High School in 1957, where he was Homecoming King and quarterback of the football team. Ron entered the United States Navy shortly after graduation and spent four years in the service. He started dating Janet Schnuerle when he returned home and they were married on September 29, 1963 in Estes Park, Colorado. The Schnuerle family, including Jake and Eleanor Schnuerle and his sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews, held a very big place in Ron’s heart and he was a dedicated son and uncle.
Ron spent his career in the grocery industry, working for a small grocer in Estes Park when he was young and then spending 35 years with King Soopers as a grocery manager. He loved his co-workers and the many employees he cared for over the years. Ron and Jan built a cabin in Nederland, Colorado in 1972 and both loved to spend time in the mountains with friends and family.
After thirteen years of marriage, Ron and Jan became parents in 1976 with the birth of their daughter Heidi. Ron was the most dedicated father and he doted on his little girl. Just as he doted on his only granddaughter, Jade, when she came along in 2016. He had a very special bond with his special grand baby.
Ron enjoyed the outdoors and loved to fish and hike. He loved his sports cars and watching the Broncos. Ron and Jan were lucky enough to retire young and wintered in warm climates. They purchased a beautiful condominium in Puerto Penasco, Mexico where they spent fifteen wonderful winters with their good friends. He took up golf in his later years and enjoyed his golf days with his buddies in Colorado and in Mexico.
Ron is survived by his wife, Janet K. Miller; his daughter Heidi Miller; and his granddaughter Jade Miller, all of Commerce City, Colorado. He is also survived by his sister Mary Lou (Wayne) Jesser of Wickenburg, Arizona and his many nieces and nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Francis Miller.
A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 2:00pm at Olinger Highland mortuary. Ron will be placed at Fort Logan Cemetery. Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/thornton-co/ronald-miller-11104616 to share personal condolences. The family asks that no flowers or gifts are sent.
