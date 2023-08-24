On August 3rd, 2023, lifetime Estes Park resident, Rose Hersh, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 68.
Rose was born on April 13th, 1955, to Will and Nancy Spradling. She graduated from Estes Park High School in 1973 and married her high school sweetheart, Ron Hersh, in 1974. She started her career at Estes Park Bank where she was a teller for many years. She then moved to Park National Bank where she held many positions including teller, loan officer, and vice president. When Bank of Colorado bought Park National Bank, she remained a loan officer before becoming an examiner inspecting legal and safe practices for branches in Colorado and neighboring states.
Rose dedicated her life to her family and work. She loved playing bingo both locally and in tournaments in Las Vegas. She loved their home in the woods where she was able to collect and paint pinecones before selling them to florists. She loved her many pets who were and are very much a part of Rose and Ron's lives.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents Will Spradling and Nancy Lamson. She is survived by Ron, her husband of 50 years; daughter Tina Hersh, son-in-law Tim, and granddaughter Holly of Juneau, AK; and brother Ron Spradling and sister-in-law Joanie of Nine Mile Falls, WA.
Per Rose's request, a service will not be held.
