On Monday, January 25, 2021, James Wallace Phares, of Carrollton, Texas, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 86.
Jim was born on November 14, 1934 in McAllen, Texas to Charles and Gladys (Trapp) Phares. Jim attended Southwestern University and received a Bachelor of Arts in 1956. He continued his education at Southern Methodist University, where he met his future wife, Elizabeth Ann Etchieson. The couple was married on July 4, 1957. Jim earned a Master of Divinity in 1959, after which Jim and Ann moved to Oklahoma. They raised four children, Charles, Dewey, Christy and James Roger. On April 25, 1999, Jim married Marilyn Kassanavoid. After working 42 years as a United Methodist minister, Jim retired in 2001 in Cyril, Oklahoma.
Jim's real passion was people and his hobbies included painting and amateur ham radio, which he used to speak with his dad and others every day. He enjoyed meeting and conversing with friends, old and new, over the airwaves and face-to-face. In his small town, if he didn't already know you, he would introduce himself, offering a genuine smile and a firm handshake. He was a volunteer in his community and continued helping at church when needed after his retirement.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Gladys, his wife Elizabeth, his wife Marilyn, his son, James Roger, and his nephew, Dewey Etchieson.
Left to honor Jim and cherish his memory are his three children, Charles (Julie), Dewey (Cathy), and Christy, his sister Annette Cornelius, three grandchildren, and three nieces.
A memorial service will be held this Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Hughes Family Tribute Center, 9700 Webb Chapel Road, Dallas, Texas at 12:00 p.m.
