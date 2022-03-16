James Sanford

James Robert Sanford (82) passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with COPD. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Velma and Sandy Sanford, and was the eldest of six children. His family moved to Aurora, Colorado in 1954. After graduating from Aurora High School in 1958, he went on to Colorado State College for a year under a wrestling scholarship.
Jim enlisted in the Colorado Air National Guard in 1963 where he served for 32 years. He was stationed at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora for most of that time in the flight simulator section, serving as supervisor for over 20 years. His experience included the F-86, F-100 and A-7 flight simulators. He traveled the country collecting parts from wrecked aircraft to produce these simulators and had one of the few workable F-100 simulators in the 1980s. This work helped lead Jim to being named Outstanding Airman of the year for senior noncommissioned officers of the U.S. Air Force in 1988. He was presented the honor in Washington, DC.
After retiring from the military in 1994 as a Chief Master Sergeant, Jim spent his remaining years in Estes Park and Loveland, CO. with the winter months spent in Mesa, AZ. He owned a home there in an active adult community, dubbed by his children as “adult winter camp” where he flew RC airplanes, played tennis and golf and learned to make beautiful stained glass pictures as well as wire wrap jewelry. He always said he lived the best of both worlds. Summer months in beautiful Colorado and active winter months in Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Gary and Randy Sanford. He is survived by his wife Dianne Sanford, sons Jeff (Cecelia), Matt (Amy), daughter, Trish Mahan, Stepson Mike Seybold (Audrey) and grandchildren Jake, Jimmy and Claire Sanford; Ashley and Austin Mahan and Sam, Allie and Katie Seybold; Sisters Pam Merys (Bob) and Marthan Demoney and brother Morey Sanford (Mary) plus many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Pathways Hospice Care Ft Collins, CO. You may use this link if you desire https://pathways-care.org/ways-to-give/.Services will be held April 2nd at 11 a.m. at King of Glory Lutheran Church in Loveland followed by a light luncheon served in the church Fellowship Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.