Joy Carolyn Little Pohl, age 96, died on January 22, 2022. Joy was born in 1925 in Miami, Florida to Carolyn Dowsing Little and Henry Perry Little (Pierre Fontaine Little). The family moved to Miami Beach shortly after Joy’s birth where she attended Miami Beach Public Schools, graduating from Miami Beach Senior High School in 1942. She was a member of the National Honor Society. Joy was active in music (playing the violin from age three), dramatics and tennis in school and joined the Girl Scouts in 1939. She attended Florida State College for Women (now Florida State University) in Tallahassee, Florida, from 1942 to 1946. She graduated with an AB in Music and Psychology. She participated in the orchestra, Classical Club, tennis and soccer teams.
Joy's administrative skills learned in school helped her with summer jobs, such as with the Miami Daily News, real estate office, and lawyer’s office. After graduation, Joy worked for the Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company in Miami as a Service Representative and Trainer from 1946-1948.
In the fall of 1948, Joy joined the Foreign Service of the US Department of State, with her first assignment in Seoul, Korea. At the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950, she was evacuated to Japan where she worked for three months and then was transferred to Paris, France. She was assigned to the Diplomatic Courier office as a staff assistant. This is where she met Edward Pohl who was a Courier. They were married in January 1954 in Paris. Joy continued to work until her husband was transferred to Frankfurt, Germany later in 1954 and she had to resign her post. (The Department of State did not allow working couples at that time. This restriction was lifted at a later time.) From Frankfurt, they lived in Panama, Sicily, Germany, and Tunisia. While in Tunisia, Joy again entered the Foreign Service in an administrative capacity and served in Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Haiti, Switzerland, and Niger. In the latter four posts, Joy was a Staff Officer and Executive Assistant to the various Ambassadors. She retired in January 1982, with the rank of FS-5, receiving a Superior Honor Award for extraordinary performance covering a period of one year or longer.
In 1960, Joy once again became involved with the Girl Scouts. This time, it was with Troops on Foreign Soil, serving as Leader and then Country Commissioner of North Germany. Joy continued as Leader and Trainer in Tunisia and Saudi Arabia. After retirement, Joy became active with the Girl Scouts-Mountain Prairie Council of Colorado, first as troop leader and eventually on the Board of Directors, serving as First Vice President. She was also involved with the GS Alumni and History Group.
Joy and her husband chose to retire in Estes Park, Colorado in 1982. Besides Girl Scouts, Joy’s activities involved the Fine Arts Guild, playing parts in Seven Keys to Baldpate and Midsummer’s Night Dream. She also was a cast member at the Stanley Hotel Playhouse, portraying the nanny in The Doll’s House. Joy also served as a guide for 22 years at the MacGregor Ranch Museum. Beginning in 1983, she was a member of Antiquarians, a local group interested in antiques.
Throughout their retirement, Joy and Eddie traveled in the United States, Europe, and Asia. They enjoyed many cruises. Joy was a great believer in a healthy diet and daily exercise. She also practiced a modified version of yoga.
Joy is survived by her two children, daughter Lyn and husband James, son John and wife Susan; four grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
Joy requested that she be cremated and that no formal funeral services be held. She hoped that her family and friends would remember her in their own way —especially in natural surroundings — by taking a walk, sitting by a stream, planting a tree or bush. She expressed that as long as she is remembered, she would be alive!
Please visit our website at www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.