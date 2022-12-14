Claire Violete Eastwood passed away in Estes Park, Colorado on Friday December 9, 2022, shortly after her 99th birthday.
‘Grandma Vi’, as she was known to everyone, was born November 18, 1923, in New Bedford, Massachusetts. During 8th grade, she went to work in the clothing mills as a seamstress to help support her family, where she worked until marrying Harold Eastwood in 1941. Shortly after the wedding, she began working in her mother-in-law's French bakery in New Bedford.
After WWII, Harold and Vi moved to Glen Haven, Colorado, where they eventually built the Red Stallion Inn and purchased the Glen Haven General Store.
By 1969, they began working seasonally between McKinley Park, Alaska and Willow Beach, Arizona. Within a few years, they made the decision to move to Alaska permanently. They purchased land and built a cabin overlooking the Nenana River, next door to their daughter Jo and son-in-law, Tom Adams.
Grandma Vi had a reputation of being quite a flirt with men, especially the younger ones, winning the hearts of her subjects in the process. It was not unusual to 'lose' her at a restaurant, only to discover her in the kitchen getting grabby with the cooks. She knew no stranger!
She was also known to bring her own Black Label Crown Royal to restaurants to embellish her cocktails right at the table.
Her embroidery work is legendary, with the back of the fabric looking just as tidy as the front.
Always busy, her hobbies included quilt making, baking, embroidery, playing cards, gambling, rug making, beautiful wood scroll work (until she was 98!) and helping friends Sam and Berta at their gold mine in Alaska. Her favorite necklace was a 3 oz. gold nugget on a chain that she referred to as her t*t splitter!
She was dearly loved and adored by her daughter Jo, grandsons Eric and Clay, great grandchildren Talon, Taya, Benjamin and Taven and granddaughter-in-law Stacey, as well as countless friends and relatives. She will be greatly missed.
There will be no services at this time. Vi requested a party instead, which is planned for spring 2023 at The Seven Keys Lodge, located in Estes Park.
