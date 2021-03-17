Kennith Clarence Buckert, 91, of Estes Park, passed away on March 10, 2021 at the Good Samaritan facility in Loveland, Colorado with his two daughters by his side. He was born in 1930 to Harold and Myrtle Buckert in Bernice, Idaho. He grew up on construction sites as his father worked with Morrison-Knudsen, moving frequently living in Arkansas, Texas, Nevada, Nebraska, Colorado, California and Wyoming. He graduated from high school in Shoshoni, Wyoming in 1949. He was a star athlete playing basketball, football and any other sport offered. He attended the University of Wyoming for a year before he enlisted in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War where he was stationed aboard the APA USS George Clymer from 1950-1954. While in the Navy his ship saw duty in San Diego, Subic Bay, Philippines, China and Inchon, South Korea. Ken played on the Navy basketball team. Following his military duty he attended the University of Idaho where he received a Bachelors Degree in both Business Administration and Accounting and took additional data processing and programming courses.
He married his high school sweetheart, Jacquie Larsen, in 1952 in Sandpoint, Idaho. They had four children, Kevin (Linda) Buckert of Estes Park, Kristy (Patrick) Anderson of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Kenna Pittman of Estes Park, and Kelly (Deb) Buckert of Olathe, Kansas. He was also blessed with six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and his beloved dog, Cocoa, and cat, Lucy.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Jacquie and two brothers, Cloyce and Duane.
Ken began his career as an Accountant for Wyerhaueser Timber Co. in Springfield, Oregon and then Morrison-Knudson Company in Boise, Idaho. In Chillicothe, Missouri he was Assistant VP at Citizens National Bank where he was in charge of the data processing service center. From there he moved to Independence, Missouri working at Commerce Bank of Kansas City as the Operations Manager overseeing all accounting procedures and data processing. Following that he worked at Eastern Distributing, Inc. where he was the Data Processing Manager and retired as Director of Data Processing and Head of Accounting at the Mid-America Payment Exchange and the Greater Kansas City Clearing House Association. He also worked for H&R Block part-time as a tax consultant for years. Retiring to Estes Park, Colorado in 1995 he worked part-time at Scott’s Sporting Goods until Jacquie and he bought the Brass Junction, a retail store, in 1999 and operated this for six years.
Ken was involved in many different organizations including the Boy Scouts, Jaycees, Rotary, and Elks. He volunteered for Rocky Mountain National Park and the Rooftop Rodeo Committee in Estes Park. He was an ambassador for the Town of Estes Park volunteering at the Visitors Center. He was a member and Elder of the Presbyterian Church in Independence, Missouri and a Deacon in the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies in Estes Park. He also sang in his church choirs as well as with the Estes Park Chorale and the Mountain Men Barbershop Chorus of Estes Park. He loved to dance and Jacquie and he belonged to a square dancing group in Missouri and then the Friday Nighters Dance Club in Estes Park. Besides dancing and singing he was the best whistler and could be found “whistling while working.” Some of the activities he enjoyed during his life were playing pool, golfing, fishing, camping, hiking, scuba diving, bowling, reading, collecting coins and stamps and playing bridge. He loved having his children and grandchildren around and was so proud every time he talked about them. He loved all things western including reading western books, watching western movies, and wearing western clothes.
A private Celebration of Life for Ken will be held at a later date. The family would like to thankGood Samaritan of Loveland Nursing staff for the loving care provided to him during his stay since Nov. 2020.
