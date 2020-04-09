Edward Burke Pohl, age 95, died on April 4, 2020 at home in Estes Park, CO.
Eddie was born November 13, 1924, in El Dorado, Arkansas to Mabel Book Pohl and Clyde L. Pohl. The family settled in Monroe, Louisiana, when he was two years old. He attended Ouachita Parish High School graduating in 1941. He then went to Louisiana Polytechnic Institute, Ruston, for l year. While in high school, off-school work and college, Eddie was involved with photographic activities.
He entered the Navy in 1943, earned his rating as Photographer's Mate and was sent to U.S. Naval Airbase in Dunkeswell, southern England. Eddie received the Air Medal for meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flights over the English Channel in 1944. In 1945, he returned to the U.S. to enter the Navy Flight Program but was discharged shortly thereafter due to the end of WWII. He went back to Louisiana Tech University earning a degree in Journalism and graduated in January 1948. While there, extra-curricular activities (Student Union, yearbook editor, sports editor of the college newspaper, and fraternity involvement) earned him a listing in Who's Who of Students in American Universities and Colleges. He then worked one year as Field Secretary for his fraternity, Tau Kappa Epsilon.
Eddie joined the Department of State as a Diplomatic Courier in January 1949. His first assignment was Cairo, Egypt. He was transferred to Paris, France, in 1952, where he met Joy Little who was working at the Embassy. They married in January 1954. They were transferred to Frankfurt, Germany in July of 1954. Subsequent assignments were Panama, Panama; Palermo, Sicily; Bonn, Germany; Tunis, Tunisia; Jidda, Saudi Arabia; Port-au-Prince, Haiti; Geneva, Switzerland; and Niamey, Niger. On transfer to Palermo in 1956, Eddie became a Foreign Service Officer, serving in the administrative field. During his career, he received three Meritorious Honor Awards.
While in Tunis, Eddie started an American Boy Scout troop which is still active at the American Cooperative School.
Eddie and his wife chose to retire in Estes Park in January 1982. Eddie is survived by his wife Joy, their two children Lyn Pohl and John Pohl, four grandchildren, and six grandchildren. See www.allnuttestespark.com to send a message to the family.
