Wayne Young

Wayne John Young passed away peacefully on December 14, 2021 from complications due to dementia.
Wayne was born in Clay Center, KS on July 17, 1941 to George and Myrtle Marie Young. Wayne attended Pittsburgh State University in Pittsburg, KS. Here he played football for the Gorillas and was a proud member of the 1961 NAIA National Championship team that won the Camilla Bowl.
He earned a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in mathematics and was a member of the Army ROTC.
Here he met the love of his life, Kathy, when she was walking through the student union. They were married on July 26, 1964 in Newton, KS. They moved to Colorado Springs, CO later that month, where Wayne was an Officer in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Ent AFB.
He went on to have a 37 year career with Kaman Sciences and served as Weapons Research Analyst Program Manager, holding a Top Secret Security clearance. In 1979, Wayne earned an MBA from the University of Colorado.
After retiring in 2003, Wayne and Kathy built their dream home and moved to Estes Park, CO. They loved hiking in the national park and watching the wildlife. Wayne was thrilled to coach middle school football for several years.
Wayne loved his grandkids, driving fast, and eating nut rolls! He drove his 1901 Oldsmobile in parades in Estes Park, CO, Clay Center, KS, and Pittsburg, KS. For his 60th birthday he drove a NASCAR race car 121 mph and commented that it was close to the best experience of his life!
Wayne was proceeded in death by his soulmate of 57 years Kathy and his sister Lois Steed of Plano, TX.
He is survived by his daughter Keri Vik of Estes Park and his son Tyce Young and wife, Crystal of Clay Center, his grandchildren Sadie and Jesse Shull of Estes Park, Lindley Lund of Clay Center, Luke, Carter, and Margot Young of Clay Center, brother- in- laws Gary Steed of Maize, KS, Larry White of Cincinnati, OH, Bruce White of Newton, KS and sister-in-law Donna Kay Lehner of White Rock, NM, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clay Center Community High School football program to purchase concussion helmets and can be sent c/o Neill-Scwensen-Rook Funeral Home,
918 7th Street Clay Center, KS 67432.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
