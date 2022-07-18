“Carol Holtgrewe is the most compassionate person I have ever known.” This statement was heard countless times in Carol’s life. She was always thinking about how she could be of help to other people and at the same time, not wanting recognition for her service.
Carol grew up on a farm in southeast Nebraska and was proud of her agricultural heritage. She graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University and soon married Virgil Holtgrewe on May 8, 1955. During their 67 years of marriage, they traveled to six continents and enjoyed every trip.
This great compassionate person passed away June 22, 2022 because of respiratory problems. She was 91 years old and is survived by her husband, Virgil. Other survivors include two daughters, Claire Holtgrewe, Jan (Terry) Ostrom, grandsons Tyler and Lance Ostrom.
Carol was an eager volunteer who was always ready to serve in the church knitting scarves and hats, cooking meals, and completing administrative tasks. Working at the Jeffco Food Bank and driving for Meals on Wheels (for 35 years!) was a passion. The years volunteering at the National Western Stock Show allowed her to enjoy her artistic talents. She was the “behind the scenes” person who would get the job completed.
Working as a draftsperson with the United States Geological Service brought her great joy. These renowned geologists provided the ideas for many of the recreational trips around the world.
She was dedicated to her family and making sure they were all having a good time, listening to a good story, and always positive to all the problems that might come.
Carol Holtgrewe’s Celebration of Life will be held on July 30, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society, 1901 Ptarmigan Trail, Estes Park, Colorado, 80517. This uplifting casual event with refreshments will be open to all from 3 to 5 p.m. in the dining room of the Senior Apartments. There will be a short service at 3:30 p.m. to recall how compassionate Carol was about the service she gave to other people. Masks are recommended.
Memorial contributions can be made payable to Crossroad Ministry write (Carol Holtgrewe on memo line) and send to the Allnutt Funeral Services, 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, Colorado 80517 To leave a message for the family please visit www.allnuttestespark.com
