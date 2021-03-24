George Dean Hockman, Estes Park, aged 90, passed peacefully at home, March 15, 2021.
George was born January 12, 1931 in Kansas. Son of an oil geologist, James Hockman and Mother Gladys (Halstead) Hockman, George spent his childhood moving around Kansas, Oklahoma and Illinois, graduating from H.S. in Salem, IL. He then attended the University of IL graduating with a B.S. degree in geology. After university he was drafted during the Korean conflict, serving two years in the Army engineers working in the photomapping program. After discharge from the Army he spent several years working as a petroleum geologist for his father in IL.
During this time George met the love of his life Mary Jo, and he followed her to Southern IL University, stretching a year long Masters into three years. After graduation with a Masters of Education, George and Mary Jo were married, and moved to Peoria, IL where George taught science at Richwood High School for four years.
Following this, he attended Emporia State University, KS, graduating with a Masters in Biological Science. He and Mary Jo then moved to Littleton CO where he taught science for 21 years at Littleton High School., and soon found his favorite job as a summer/seasonal Park Ranger Naturalist for Rocky Mountain National Park where he would work off and on for over 40 years. George always said this was the most fun job of his life.
At RMNP, George was always one of the trusted experts when it came to questions on geology or flowers. After taking an early retirement from teaching high school, George built a house in Estes and he and Mary Jo moved there full time in 1989.
George's hobbies and interests were centered around the outdoors. His love of hiking took him to trails all around CO, especially in Rocky Mountain National Park where he climbed every peak but one, and summited Longs Peak 35 times, the last time at age 71.
His love of flyfishing included tying his own flies. He was also an avid outdoor photographer. George was a certified Master Gardener with Larimer County where he worked farmers markets and other events and he was a member of the Estes Valley Land Trust and Estes Land Stewardship Association. He was always educating others and working on eradicating toxic and invasive non-native weeds and plants. He could often be seen walking his neighborhood pulling up invasive plants along the roadside.
He made and installed-bluebird boxes around the valley, and hosted multiple sessions providing free kits and guidance for others to build their own boxes.
George was a man of integrity and faith. He loved his Lord, and always served a role in the various Estes church's they attended through the years.
George is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary Jo Hockman, his sons David and daughter-in-law Debbie, son Bob, daughter-in-law Christine and grandchildren Kathryn, Shannon and William.
A memorial service will be held at the Estes Park Baptist Church 2200 Mall Rd. Saturday, April 3, at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads Ministries crossroadsep.org
