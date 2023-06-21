Nick (Nicholas) Kane, 87, of Estes Park, CO passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023 in Fort Collins, CO surrounded by his family.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. (This time may change due to the priest’s schedule; please check the website at allnuttestespark.com on Saturday morning to confirm time and to learn of the location which is not yet determined).
A reception will follow the service at the new location of The Wapiti Grill (formerly known as Nicky’s Steak House). Please visit Allnuttestespark.com to leave condolences and messages for the family. A formal obituary is pending at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.