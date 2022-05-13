John Austin Heron, 76, died peacefully at home in Estes Park, Colorado, on May 10, 2022. Never one for drama, calling attention to himself, or long goodbyes, he passed away shortly following a recent cancer diagnosis.
His intelligence, sensitivity, wry sense of humor and love will be missed by his wife Marna Jane Heron, her extensive family, his sister Nancy Elsinger, daughters Laely Heron, Aimee Lorenzen, and his grandson Evan Lorenzen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Nell, and brothers Mike and Steve.
John grew up in both Denver and Estes Park, Colorado. He was a ski racer, then a young father who attended the Colorado School of Mines, before embarking upon an illustrious mining career that spanned the globe.
Thirty-seven years ago Marna and John’s story began. They married and moved to Estes Park, where John could enjoy nature, hike his family’s beloved Prospect Mountain, and mentor the Estes Park Aerial Tramway team.
He was known to end many a conversation with the phrase “Live it up." Those who loved him shall carry that on in his honor.
John will be sorely missed, and a celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Colorado School of Mines Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.