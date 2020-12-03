Carolyn May, 45 of Estes Park Colorado passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 in her home in Fort Walton Beach Florida.
Carolyn was born on February 7, 1975 in Ten Sleep, Wyoming to Margaret Dunlap and Dean Sapp. She is survived by her daughter, Emily May of Estes Park Colorado and ex husband Shawn May of Estes Park Colorado. She is also survived by numerous other siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins.
Carolyn grew up moving from town to town, but eventually met and fell in love with the man she would be married to for the next 17 years. Carolyn only had one daughter, but became a mother figure for many throughout her years including her own nieces. She had a heart of gold and would do absolutely anything for anybody without asking for a single thing in return.
She always welcomed people into her life with open arms, and nothing meant more to her than her family. She enjoyed arts and crafts, making jewelry, scrapbooking, quilting and you could always find her with a coloring book in hand. She never asked for much and enjoyed a simple life with her dog that she adored spoiling. She was loved by many, and will forever be missed by all those she left behind.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, November 18th at 3 p.m. at Trahan Family Funeral Home in Milton Florida. There will be another memorial service held in Colorado in the months to come.
