Long time Estes Park resident Audrey Clearman died at Columbine West in Fort Collins on Wednesday July 28, 2021. She was 96 years old.
Audrey Woods was born September 25, 1924 in Joplin, MO. Her parents were James and Golda (John) Woods. Audrey graduated from high school and attended junior college in Joplin. On October 5, 1944 she married Albert Clearman in Joplin.
The couple had three children. The family spent time in several overseas countries. Upon retirement, Al and Audrey retired to Estes Park where she was a member of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church and active in the Altar Guild and Episcopal Christian Women’s. She was also a member of P.E.O Chapter GJ.
Audrey is survived by her son, David and his wife Karen of Berthoud, CO. She was preceded in death by a son, James in 1950, husband, Al in 2002 and daughter, Karen Gosline in 2020.
A Requiem Mass will celebrate Audrey’s life on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Bartholomew’s Church. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests honoring her life-long service to her church with donations to St. Bartholomew’s Altar Guild in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 1302 Graves Avenue, Estes Park, CO 80517.
See www.allnuttestespark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.