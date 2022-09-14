On August 31st, Kay Smith passed away with her partner of 28 years, Rich Mueller, by her side. Kay has lived in Colorado all her life and is an alumna of Colorado State University and Denver University, where she studied social work. Kay dedicated almost 500 hours to volunteering at Rocky Mountain National Park, one of her favorite places. Introduced to volunteering by her husband, Kay worked alongside Rich in the park's Elk Bugle Corps program, which helps keep visitors and wildlife safe during the rut. Kay also joined the ranks of Rocky's Chow Patrol, where she was able to interact with visitors and educate them about the dangers of feeding wildlife. Kay was also a passionate photographer, and the scenes and wildlife of Rocky Mountain National Park were some of her favorite subjects. Through her career and volunteer work, it is clear that Kay had a deep passion for helping people and the environment. She was a true Coloradan.
Memorial and burial services will be held Thursday, September 15th at 11:00 a.m. at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her husband using the following link: gofund.me/a1351397 or by searching “In Memory of Kay Smith” on Go Fund Me.
