Anita Joy Hightower, 85, a homemaker, went to be with our Lord on Friday, January 8, 2021, in Loveland, Colorado, due to Covid-19. A family memorial will be held at a later date to be determined, as it was her explicit wish to not put anyone in danger during the ongoing pandemic. The family is asking for donations to be made to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers: https://bit.ly/38wkLhn.
Joy was born on November 6, 1935, in Waco, Texas, to John L. and Altha Lou (Rhoads) Stephens. She married Joe Max Hightower on April 20, 1957, in Dallas. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Wyvonne, and son, Kirby.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kari Hightower of Fort Worth, and Shari Hightower, Melanie Hightower, and Somer Hightower of Estes Park; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; a niece and four nephews in Texas that she loved as her own children; and her brother-in-law, Ed Hollingsworth, of Haslet, TX.
