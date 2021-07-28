Maxaaehma’heone (Medicine Eagle Feather Woman) 1935-2021
Ann Strange Owl-Raben passed peacefully into the next realm in the early morning hours of July 12th, 2021 after suffering from both heartbreak over the loss of her husband Dayton and a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She follows her husband and dear sister Rachel Magpie across the Four Rivers and over the Milky Way to reunite with her friends and family that have gone before her.
Ann was born in Birney Village on the Northern Cheyenne reservation in southeastern Montana in the late spring of 1935 to Grace Red Neck Strange Owl and John David Strange Owl, the third of their eleven children. She spent her childhood picking berries with her mother and sisters, swimming in the Tongue River, hunting and chopping firewood with her father, attending school, and as a young child taking the occasional horse drawn wagon ride to town with her family.
Ann’s parents encouraged her to gain an education and seek life off of the Cheyenne reservation. She moved to Billings to study dental hygiene and began work driving the local ambulance and working as a translator for elderly Cheyenne patients. After completing her studies, she worked as a dental hygienist for the Indian Health Service in Lame Deer, Montana. At the insistence of her father, she asked for a transfer so she could see more of the world – something she did throughout her life, always thinking of her father. This request landed her on the Wind River Reservation where in late 1959 she met her husband, Dayton who was teaching in the small Arapaho village of Ethete.
Dayton whisked her off first to Mexico for a honeymoon, then to Alaska in a black Volkswagen Beetle they loved to drive together. They eventually settled in California for a number of years where Dayton continued to teach and Ann enjoyed the warm climate, the beach, being a Lady Lion, and golfing. In 1963, her daughter Nico was born and by 1966 she and Dayton headed back to the Rockies to be closer to family.
She and Dayton settled in Berthoud, Colorado where Dayton taught high school. Ann worked as a dental hygienist, did beadwork, traveled to shows, opened a gallery in Fort Collins, and worked at the State House for Senator Nighthorse Campbell. In the late seventies, she finally began working for Charles Eagle Plume of Allenspark, Colorado. Charles eventually adopted Ann and entrusted his historic trading post Eagle Plume’s to her and her family.
During her life Ann traveled, having taken her father’s advice to heart – Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Pacific Islands soaking it all in, making friends wherever she went. Her life was filled with love and laughter, many adventures and lots of friends. We all will miss her.
For more information on Ann’s life, read Ann Strange Owl: a Northern Cheyenne Memoir.
