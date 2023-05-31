Margaret Katherine Featherston McDuff was born on October 24, 1924 in Trinidad, Colorado to Ernest E. and Margaret C. (Stromberg) Featherston. She entered into her Saviors arms on December 16, 2022.
There will be a Celebration of Life held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady Of The Mountains Catholic Church, 920 Big Thompson Ave. Estes Park. Reception to follow with committal service at 1:15 p.m. at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colorado.
See full obituary in the January 6, 2023 online edition of the Estes Park News.
