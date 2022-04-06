1957-2022
Timothy Shea Jones, 64, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family on Friday, April 1st, 2022. He fought a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Tim was born on December 26, 1957, in Yokohama, Japan, to John Roberts Jones and Barbara Holm Jones. He graduated from Palatka South High School in 1976 and later graduated from Florida State University where he studied hotel and restaurant management and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Upon graduation he began his lifelong career in the food service industry, becoming District Sales Manager of the year in 2018 and after 15 years with Performance Food Services holding a position as Vice President of Procurement.
He spent his years after college in Estes Park and Aspen, CO and returned to Ocala, FL eventually finding his way to DeBary, FL. It was here, in 2000, he met the love of his life Gayla Sansoucie. They were married on November 30th, 2002, and it was at this time he took on his proudest role, father to Eric and Jenna, which brought much joy and happiness to his life.
God blessed Tim with a quick wit and incredible sense of humor. He was deeply involved in his Catholic community, contributing as a parishioner with St. Anne’s Life Teen Ministry and the Men’s Group in Richmond Hill, GA. He had a passion for mentoring others and was named Big Brother of the Year in 2010 with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Georgia.
His other great loves and passions were his faithful companion, Harley, tennis, participating in the Richmond Hill Area Tennis Association (RATA), The Dolphin Project, and adventures with his wife on his Harley Davidson, listening to great music.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, stepfather James W. Collins and his niece Lindsay E. Jones. He is survived by his wife Gayla, children, and spouses Eric Fuller (Erica) and Jenna Escobar (Joaquin), and grandchildren Mila Fuller and Julian Escobar; his siblings John R. Jones Jr. (Teresa, fiancé), Kathleen J. Webermeier (Scott), Christopher B. Jones (Liz), Laura J. Little (Scott), and Peter H. Collins (Jennifer); his 21 nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.
There will be a Rosary held from 6-7 p.m. on Friday, April 8th, 2022 at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 5205 A1A S, St. Augustine, FL 32080.
A funeral mass, officiated by Father Joseph Smith of Richmond Hill, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 6070 Church Rd. Elkton, FL 32033 with burial and reception to follow.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The St. Ambrose Catholic Church at giving.parishsoft.com/App/Giving/st6070161 please select “Cemetery” fund.
