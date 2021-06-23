Emily Austen Boyce

April 6, 1992 – June 11, 2021 (Age 29)
Our beautiful daughter Emily left us on June 11, 2021, much too early. She was the shining light of our lives and to all that knew her. Our hearts are filled with sadness and grief as we remember her and all the gifts that she gave us during her short time on this earth. She will be in our hearts and minds forever.
Emily was born in Denver on April 6, 1992. She attended various parochial schools and graduated from Denver South High School in 2010. Emily lived and worked in Estes Park, CO at the YMCA for several years where she fell in love with the Colorado mountains and all its natural beauty. She dearly loved Estes Park.
Emily worked in the commercial truck business with her father for several years and traveled to almost all the lower 48 states in performing her duties. She loved travel and remarked once “I got to see the entire United States for free and got someone else to pay for it!” She loved new places, new people and new adventures.
She moved to Tempe, AZ in January of 2020 to start a new chapter in her life, working for her new employer Televon. She was known at Televon for her incredible work ethic and dedication to her coworkers and clients.
Emily was also known for her beautiful smile and sparkling personality that touched everyone who met her. She loved to sing. She practiced holistic healing. She was an avid reader and hiker. She proudly fought for equality and loved her country and the rights and freedoms that it offers.
Emily is survived by her father Michael F. Boyce of Brush, Colorado, her mother, Julie D. Swanberg of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and her sister Sarah V. Boyce, also of Brush, Colorado, her aunt Wendy Swanberg, Madison, Wisconsin, aunt Corie Swanberg Fryzstak, Barrington, Illinois, aunts Pat James and Marie Boyce, San Francisco, CA, and her beloved grandmother Virginia Swanberg of Madison, Wisconsin, as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family.
In lieu of donations the family asks to please send a card to her father Michael F. Boyce with your special memories of Emily to 307 Samples Ave., Brush, Colorado 80723.
An informal Celebration of Emily’s life will be held at 1016 Christmas Tree Lane, Estes Park, CO on Saturday, June 26th from noon-2 p.m. The family also wishes to publicly thank Emily’s dear friend and soulmate, Nani Keys for her support and hard work during this difficult time. We love you Nani.
