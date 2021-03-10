Estes Park resident Claire Kreider died immediately after attending Mass at Our Lady of The Mountains Church on Saturday March 6, 2021. She was 78 years old.
Claire A. Kovach was born August 11, 1942 in Monessen, PA. Her parents were John and Agnes (Radacsy) Kovach. She graduated from Monessen High School in 1960 and received a Bachelor’s Degree from Pennsylvania State University at University Park in 1964.
On December 28, 1963 she married Glen Kreider at Holy Name Of Jesus Catholic Church in Monessen. Claire worked for Penn State University for nearly 25 years, retiring as an academic computing support specialist for the Department of Economics in the College of Liberal Arts. In State College, PA, she and Glen were members of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. After retirement, the couple became permanent residents of Estes Park, CO in 2007.
Since then they have been active members of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church. Claire was also involved in other community activities such as Marriage Encounter Groups and the former Caring Pregnancy Center. She had an unwavering love for her family, including her four-legged family members.
She was very fond of the many family vacations to National Parks and Monuments that included backpacking trips with kids and packs into the beautiful wilderness areas. She had a passion for wildflowers, birds, geology, wildlife, and the great outdoors.
Claire is survived by her husband, Glen of Estes Park, son Richard Kreider, daughters Susan Osman and Jennifer Snyder, sister Joan Miller and grandchildren Carly and Sydney Snyder. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Mass of The Resurrection will celebrate Claire’s life on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The Rosary will be recited at 10:30, prior to the Mass. Burial will take place at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens immediately following Mass.
Memorial gifts may be made to Crossroads Ministry or Our Lady of the Mountains Capital Improvement Campaign in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517.
