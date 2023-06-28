Phyllis Jean (Thompson) Edelbrock

1946 to 2023
Phyllis Edelbrock, 76, passed away suddenly at her Estes Park Colorado home on June 19, 2023. She leaves behind her husband, Greg, of 50 years as well as her three children – Kevin, Jana, and Mark, her daughter-in-law Nina and son-in-law Christopher, and granddaughter Kathryn – Phyllis’ absolute joy.
Phyllis was born in San Francisco and raised in Bakersfield, California. She taught second grade for several years until she married Greg in 1972. Greg’s job took them to Paso Robles (CA), New Orleans, Norway, Indonesia, then Houston and finally Highland Village, Texas. She and Greg divided their time between Highland Village and Estes Park for the last 12 years. While in Estes Park, Phyllis and Greg attended Rocky Mountain Evangelical Free Church.
A celebration of life will be held at Phyllis’s home church, Crossroads Bible Church in Double Oak (TX), in the future.
Phyllis was an energetic, people- loving person always with a smile and an encouraging word. She was a woman of God. Her Small Group leader said, “She never met a stranger.” A few quotes from her friends: “I am so sad to lose her here because she had a heart of gold.” “Phyllis dear precious Phyllis. She always overflowed with pure love and sweetness. She was such a prayer warrior for her family.” “I am so very saddened. I’ve known her for years… Her smile, cheery disposition and kind heart will linger in my mind. Her strong faith is a testimony to her family and to all of us.” “I will miss her more than I can bear to think about right now, but am so happy for her that she is in the presence of our Great Lord and Savior whom she loved with all her heart.”
We have no doubt Phyllis is with our Savior, and that He has said, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
