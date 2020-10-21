Estes Park resident Gary Christ died at his home October 8, 2020.
Gary was born March 22, 1950 in Denver, CO. His parents were Lt. Col. (Ret.) Ferdinand and Evelyn (Prechel) Christ. He received an MBA in Business and Political Science from Arizona State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Microbiology from Louisiana Tech University. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a Fighter Pilot. His duty stations were predominately in the US and he also served in Korea.
Upon leaving the Air Force with the rank of Captain, he became a pilot for Southwest Airlines in 1987 and retired in 2015. Gary was an avid outdoorsman, climbing many of the world’s largest peaks.
Gary is survived by his sister Karen Smith and her husband Frank of Frisco, TX, sister Sharon Christ of Celina, TX, niece Katie Russell of Hohenfels Germany and nephew Tanner Smith of Gunter, TX and three great nephews, Christian Russell, Cason & Colton Smith. Per Gary’s wishes, he will be cremated and buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery near Denver.
Donations in Gary’s memory made be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517. See www.allnuttestespark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.