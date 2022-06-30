Michael Martin

Mike was born In Oklahoma City and raised in San Antonio. Mike married Eola and they raised 3 children here in Estes Park. He was an avid golfer and worked in sales for most of his career. He and his family moved to Estes in 1976 where he enjoyed his 17 years serving on the horse show and rodeo committee and being part of the church family at Saint Bartholomew's. He loved the mountains he called home. He retired to Mission Texas where he lived for 13 years. On May 7th 2021 surrounded by family he passed on to be with his maker. A service will be held at Saint Bartholomew's Episcopal Church at 11 AM on July 6th 2022.

