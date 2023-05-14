Gerald, “Jerry” Flood, 73, of Estes Park, CO, passed away at his home on May 5, 2023 with his wife Jackie by his side. Jerry was born in Omaha, NE on January 1, 1950 to Vernon and Ione Jean (Jacobson). Jerry was a long-time resident of Omaha, and he and Jackie were married in August 28, 1971 there, and continued living there until 2005, when they moved to Estes Park, CO to retire.
Jerry graduated from Benson High School in Omaha in 1968, in addition to graduating from The University of Nebraska also in Omaha. Jerry worked for the City of Omaha for 33 years.
Jerry loved woodworking and traveling, and in his younger years he was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing softball in his spare time. In Estes Park, Jerry was an influential member and served as president of the Rotary Foundation for many years. Jackie would make sure he attended the Sunrise Rotary Chapter breakfast meetings on Tuesdays.
Those surviving Jerry include his wife, Jackie (Kendall) Flood of Estes Park, CO, brother-in-laws: Kevin (Robin) Kendall, Kerry (Susie) Kendall, a sister-in-law Lanette Flood, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, as well as many dear friends.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Vernon and Ione, of Omaha, as well as a brother Tom Flood of Frisco, Texas.
There will be a Celebration of Life to honor Jerry at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Lily Lake of Rocky Mountain National Park followed by a brunch at the American Legion in Estes Park. 970 St. Vrain Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517.
Charitable donations are to be made to the Rotary Foundation in Jerry’s honor. You may mail a check to The Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Foundation. P. O. Box 4261 Estes Park, CO 80517.
