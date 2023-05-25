Edwin L. McKinney (91) of Estes Park passed into the hands of the Lord on May 25, 2023 in Broomfield, Colorado. Services will be Monday June 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Services will be held at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, 920 Big Thompson Ave, Estes Park, Colorado. Please wear mountain attire as he so loved his mountains! Reception will follow at the church.
Ed was born December 12, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan to Lorenz and Irene McKinney. On September 4, 1954 he married Beverly Kalpin Barnowski in Royal Oak, Michigan and promptly moved his family to Boulder, Colorado where they lived for over 30 years with their ten children. Ed was a strong believer in our Lord, Jesus Christ, and raised his children to be believers, too.
Ed and Bev purchased a home in 1993 in Estes Park, CO where they became permanent residents when they retired.
His interests were nature, enjoying the out-of-doors with his family; hiking, fishing, bird watching and all wildlife in Rocky Mountain National Park. He enjoyed photography, wood carving, and reading. He spent time traveling with his wife and did a significant amount of it after retiring from Rocky Flats. He also served on the Estes Valley Planning Commission, The Estes Valley Land Trust and was a member of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed many years as a volunteer on the public lands and at the Estes Park Senior Center.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly, four sons, Tim McKinney, Matt McKinney (Joanne), Bob McKinney (Cindy) and Tom McKinney; five daughters Sue McKinney, Laurie Anne Armstrong (Ernie), Mary Beth McKinney-Mellott, Theresa McKinney and Andrea McKinney (Rob von Boeck). He has 17 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers John Paul (Kathy) and James (Carol) and his in-laws, Don and Eleanor Kalpin. Ed also had numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his son David McKinney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St Judes Hospital at stjude.org
