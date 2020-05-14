Elaine G. Cabernoch, 100, beloved wife of the late Louis J. Cabernoch, died of natural causes on May 12, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Assisted Living Center in Estes Park, CO.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1920 in Gardner, IL, the daughter of Thomas and Rosella (Nelle) (Curtin) Cruise. She grew up a farm girl and attended a small rural school in Dwight Township. Following high school graduation, she moved to Chicago, where she met her future husband Louis Cabernoch at a dance. They married on November 9, 1940 at Our Lady of Sorrows Basilica in Chicago.
They settled in Chicago and its suburbs, where they raised five children. Retirement took them to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas and Dwight, Illinois. In retirement Elaine volunteered with several Lutheran World Relief Mission Quilt groups. They donated hand-made quilts to needy people around the world.
Elaine’s life was defined by her unconditional love for her large family and her steadfast Catholic faith. She will be remembered by many for her beautiful needlework and quilts and her love of gardening and baking.
Her loving husband Louis passed away on March 10, 1994. Elaine was predeceased by her son William T., brothers Bernard, John, and Thomas, sisters Margaret, Kathleen, Rose Marie, and granddaughter Jennifer Cabernoch.
Surviving relations are son James L. Cabernoch (Gloria) of Altadena, CA; daughter Rita A. DuChateau (Philip) of Estes Park, CO; son Thomas M. Cabernoch (Peg Samuelson) of Grayslake, IL; daughter Patricia Merryweather (Thomas) of Oklahoma City, OK; grandchildren Philip Cabernoch of Orcutt, CA; Elizabeth Maddox of Santa Clarita, CA; Cheryl Burge of Santa Clarita, CA; Thomas Cabernoch of Hillsboro, OR; Christopher Cabernoch, of Hillsboro, OR; Caty Cabernoch, of Glendale, AZ; William Cabernoch, of Summit, IL; James DuChateau of Chicago, IL; Michael DuChateau of Bolingbrook, IL; Kathryn Jackson of Madison, WI; Robert DuChateau of Brookfield, IL; Beth Bogenschutz of Clarendon Hills, IL; Natalie Froehlich of Lake Forest, IL.; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be held in the Chicago area in the future, date to be announced. Private interment will be at Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook, IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the Good Samaritan Society Foundation Estes Park, 1901 Ptarmigan Trail, Estes Park, CO 80517; Hospice of the Estes Valley, 555 Prospect Ave., Estes Park, CO 80517; Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303; or Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607.
