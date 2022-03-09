Joel Brown of Estes Park passed away peacefully at home on March, 3, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. Youngest of four his parents were Jackson Brown and Grace Spicer Brown of Alpena, Michigan. He is predeceased by his brothers Calvin and Phil and his sister Margaret. Survived by his sister Janet Craner of Alpena and his wife Pattie.
Joel worked for over 40 years as a civil engineer and building manager in semi-conductor plants and hospitals. He and his wife loved to travel and were able to see places all over the world. His passions were family, boating and fishing.
Joel was known to his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews both in Michigan and Colorado as Uncle Joel P. Brown. He attacked life with a positive attitude and a great sense of humor.
There will be a private family service. Please make donations to the American Cancer Society or St Jude’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.
