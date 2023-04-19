Cora Estelle Altick Petrocine

Dear Family and Friends,
We will be gathering to remember and celebrate our dear Coke Petrocine on what would have been her 100th birthday, Monday, May 1st to be held at the American Legion Hall, 850 North St. Vrain Ave., Estes Park from 11-2, with buffet lunch offered for free. At 1 p.m., we will invite family and friends to stand up and deliver tributes to and loving memories of Coke. This portion of the gathering will be offered live via Zoom and via recording to family and friends who are unable to attend in person.
For more information contact Emie Petrocine (epetrocine@gmail.com) or 970-232-8290. Condolence cards may be sent to 645 Pinewood Lane, Estes Park, CO 80517.
We hope you will be able to participate in this loving Celebration of Life for Coke!
From her obituary November, 2022: Estes Park old-timer, Cora Altick Petrocine, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, in Estes Park, Colorado. Coke, or Cokie as she was called, was the grand old age of 99 and a half, and always told anyone who would listen how grateful she was to have lived such a long and wonderful life in such a beautiful place. She wanted all her friends and family to know that she loved them and that she believed she would see them again.
Born on May 1,1923, in Wichita, Kansas, Coke was the first of the three daughters of Ernie and Helen Altick. In 1926 at the age of three, Coke spent the summer living with her parents at the Bear Lake School, which was started by Frank Cheley, who later founded Land 'O Peaks Camp (Cheley Colorado Camps) at the base of Twin Sisters. She attended grade school at the Wichita Country Day School founded by her father, who was also the Headmaster. During that time, Ernie Altick took his Wichita students on Camp-As-We-Go summer trips throughout the wild west, with Coke and her younger sister tagging along.
