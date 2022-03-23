Luella "Lou" Dorsey

Luella “Lou” J. Dorsey of Wichita, KS passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at the age of 96. She was a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, realtor and banker. She was married to Wilbur C. Dorsey for 72 years on December 26, 1946 in Wichita at Hillside Christian Church which she was a member all her life. They are survived by their three children, John and wife Pat, Robert “Rob” and wife Debbie, and Deaune Bogatay and husband Fred. Seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren also survive. They lived for short periods of times in Emporia, KS and Denver while Wilbur continued his education.
She was deeply loved for her fortitude and gentle, kind, caring spirit. Her children learned what love, kindness, and faith are about by the way she lived. We are who we are molded by her and our Dad’s love. She is in peace and joy with her husband, sister, parents and our heavenly Father.
Internment is a private service at Bluff City Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life is pending. In lieu of flowers please give memorials to: Hillside Christian Church and or the American Cancer Society.
Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Wichita, KS. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.