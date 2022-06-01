George Olaf Solheim passed away suddenly at home on December 16th, 2021, at the age of 56. "He can only be physically gone... but never the life lived and the memories shared."
Olaf, or Oly, as he was known to many, was born to George and Kathleen Solheim in Iowa. After high school he served in the US Army and then settled back in Ames, Iowa. Having always loved an outdoor lifestyle, he then moved to Drake, Colorado to fulfill his dream of living in the mountains.
Olaf is survived by his son, Evan, adored grandson Hudson, his parents, a brother, Eric Janssen-Solheim (Chris) and sister, Heidi Ladd (Jerry), Aunts, Uncles, & cousins (US & Norway & England), as well as many beloved friends from his youth to death who knew him as the stereotypical "give you the shirt off his back/sweat of his brow to or for them."
A Celebration of Life is schedule for June 18th, 2022 in the mountains above Drake Colorado from 2 p.m.to 4 p.m at Olaf's home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in his memory to the American Heart Association or a no-kill animal shelter of donors' choice.
"And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched... for nothing loved is ever lost- and he was loved so much."
