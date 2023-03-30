Miriam Graetzer

Miriam Ruth Graetzer passed away in her sleep on January 23rd. The coroner determined that she died peacefully.
She was born in August 1932 in Windsor, CO to Henry and Eva (Scheller) Michel, both German-Russian immigrants. After graduating from Gilcrest High School in 1950, Miriam attended Colorado State College of Education (now University of Northern Colorado), graduating in 1954.
She taught at Sheridan High School in Englewood, CO from 1954-56 and in the Secretarial Science Department at South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD from 1957-59.
Miriam married Dr. Hans Graetzer in August 1957 and had four children: Michael Hans, Daniel Gunther, David Henry, and Martha Marie (Henze). They were married for 61 years until Hans passed away in April 2019. They had eight grandchildren.
In 1992, they moved from Brookings, SD to Estes Park, CO and started the Quilt House Bed & Breakfast, which they ran together for 25 years. She was a member of the local Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies, Quilting Club, and PEO Chapter HF.
Miriam is preceded in death by six siblings: Rueben Michel, Marie Michel (Schutte), Ferd Michel, Sam Michel, Daniel Alexander Michel, and Frieda Michel (Pownall).
A memorial service at the Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.
