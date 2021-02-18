Diane Theresa Marcantonio

Diane Theresa Kellogg Marcantonio, 74, of Berthoud, CO was brought to her eternal home on Monday, February 15, 2021. She was born May 6, 1946 in Denver, CO. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Kellogg and JoAnne Barton.
On April 1, 1967, she married Sam F. Marcantonio in Littleton, CO. Together they raised 6 children in the Longmont and Estes Park areas. Diane was a devout Catholic and a Third Order Secular Franciscan.
Mrs. Marcantonio is preceded in death by her husband Sam, 2001; grandson Cameron, 2006; brothers: Mike and Pat, and sisters: Cindy and Eileen. She is survived by two daughters: Samantha Marcantonio of Sacramento, CA, and Kristina Algrim (Clint) of Bella Vista, AR; four sons: Jacob Marcantonio of Loveland, CO, Josh Marcantonio (Cynthia) of Estes Park, CO, Isaac Marcantonio (Misti) of Estes Park, CO, and Dominic Marcantonio (Starla) of Loveland, CO; 21 grandchildren: Simba, Hunter, Aubrey, Kaisha, Kelsie, Kaneesha, Kassidy, Charlotte, Sam, Haley, Ashlyn, Isabella, Mikayla, Ethan, Blake, Evan, Courtney, Alyssa, Dustin, Brodie, Levi; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Joseph Kellogg, and sisters: Terri Felton, Becky Kovacs, Susan Staley, and Joan Bloyd.
Services will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1000 Country Acres Drive, Johnstown, CO on Friday, February 19, 2021. The Rosary/Vigil Prayer Service will begin at 10 a.m., with the Funeral Mass following at 11 a.m.
Cremation has taken place and interment services will be held at Estes Valley Memorial Gardens, 1672 Fish Hatchery Rd., Estes Park, CO on Monday February 22, 2021 at 1 p.m.
For those not able to attend in person, the service will be shared through the church Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/SaintJohnChurchJohnstown/
Memorial contributions may be made to the Diane Marcantonio Memorial Fund in care of Viegut Funeral Home, 1616 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80538.
