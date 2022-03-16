Gerald Swank, Jr.

Gerald “Gerry” W. Swank Jr. left this Earth in the early hours of Monday, February 28, 2022, in his sleep in Tucson, Arizona. Gerry was 87 years of age. His love of learning and adventure was ever-present in his life. He attended Iowa State University and graduated from Bradley University in 1956. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and paid his way through college as the professional performer “Gerry the Magician.” He then joined the United States Air Force and became an F-84 Thunderjet fighter-bomber aircraft pilot and later joined the Air National Guard.
Gerry was predeceased by parents Gerald Willis Swank, Sr. and Barbara Jean (Kidder) Swank of Peoria, Illinois. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rebecca (Miller) Swank, Tucson, Arizona. Daughter Karen Swank Crosby and husband Rick Crosby, Grand Junction, Colorado. Daughter Katherine Swank and partner Jean-Luc Voegele, Littleton, Colorado. Daughter Kris Swank and husband Milo Mazanec, Tucson, Arizona. Grandson, Taylor Swank, Grand Junction, Colorado. Brother Stephen Swank and wife Rosemary, Peoria, Illinois. Sister Susan (Swank) Gustafson and husband Steven, Peoria, Illinois.
Gerry was a 40-year resident Estes Park having moved to town with his family in 1973 from Peoria, Illinois and took over ownership of the Montgomery Wards catalog store. In the mid 1970s, Gerry and his wife built a series of Photo Huts around town offering one-photo developing services. Also known as a landscape, wedding, family reunion and graduation photographer, Gerry owned Swank Photography and Swank Old Time Photography for several years. Gerry was also the original “Mr. Penelope” of Penelope’s Old Time Burger Emporium on West Elkhorn Avenue. Finally, he owned Rocky Mountain Laser Masters and office supply store before moving to Arizona in 2012 to retire, enjoy life and to be closer to family. Above all accomplishments, he was most proud of his participation on the onetime Estes Park Urban Renewal Authority board of directors, which was responsible for planning Performance Park and the Estes Park Riverwalk during his tenure.
He loved singing, first in church and then in barbershop choirs and quartets including the Valentine City Chorus, Longs Peak Chorus, Tucson Barbershop eXperience and the Lovenotes Quartet.
Gifts of memory and tribute may be made to the Barbershop Harmony Society, Kenosha, Wisconsin, or a veteran’s organization of your choosing.
He will long be remembered by family and friends for his wit and words, stories, and songs. Gerry is passionately missed and forever loved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.