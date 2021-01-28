November 29, 1928 –
January 20, 2021
Dale Plugge, 92, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
The funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Wayne Nestor officiating. Visitation was on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and on Saturday at the church, with a family prayer service.
Dale was born Nov. 29, 1928, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Alfred and Mathilda Ann (Korte) Plugge. He attended Columbus Public Schools and graduated from Kramer High School in 1946 and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1950.
Upon graduation, he was recruited by Walt Behlen to join Behlen Mfg. Co. as an engineer and was employed there for 20 years as engineering manager. He then pursued his own interests as partner in Evans-Plugge Co. and as partner and president of Tran-Tec Corp. Along with Cliff Schroeder he was also co-owner of Westside Industrial Corporation.
Dale married Betty White in 1952 and they were blessed with two children, Julie and Greg. Betty passed away in 2000. Dale then married Marilyn Ahlstrom in 2004. They loved to travel and visited many countries around the world and a lot of miles across the U.S. He had a lot of interests and loved studying different cultures and languages. His many business interests kept him busy and he didn't retire until he was 86 years old. His strong faith guided him in all aspects of his life.
Dale was a member and active in National Society of Professional Engineers, Nebraska Society of Professional Engineers, and American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church and served as council member for 12 years. His passion was Trinity's radio station, KTLX, which he was instrumental in starting and broadcasting of Sunday Church services. He was actively involved for forty-six years and the radio studio was named, "The Dale Plugge Studios" in his honor upon his retirement.
Dale is survived by his wife, Marilyn Plugge of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Julie (Charles) Phares of Estes Park, Colorado; son, Greg Plugge of Columbus, Nebraska; grandsons, Joey Plugge of Omaha, Nebraska, Jacob Plugge of Columbus, Nebraska, Justin Plugge of Rising City, Nebraska, Sean Prochaska of Estes Park, Colorado, and Marshall Phares of Estes Park, Colorado; granddaughters: Bridget (Jason) Butts of Gladston, Texas, and Brandymae Plugge of Lawton, Oklahoma; stepdaughter, Jan (Gene) Sengstacken of Bethpage, New York; stepsons, Kent Ahlstrom of Columbus, Nebraska, and Scot (Chris) Ahlstrom of Columbus, Nebraska; stepgrandchildren, Crystal Ahlstrom (Justin Petersen) of Columbus, Nebraska, Lisa (Brandon) Thomas of Columbus, Nebraska, Andrea (Kyler) Prochaska of Columbus, Nebraska, Sarah (Bobby) Bright of Columbus, Nebraska, Erik Sengstacken of Bethpage, New York, Andrew Sengstacken of Bethpage, New York; great-grandchildren, Zac Butts, Alex and Aiyanna Plugge; and step great-grandchildren, Rhett Prochaska, and Shelby, Mason, and Kaylee Bright.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Mathilda Plugge; first wife, Betty Plugge; sister, Alfreda Schroeder; grandson, George Michael Prochaska; and granddaughter, Katrina Jo Prochaska.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
