As you all know our beloved Papa (Stephen Butler) passed away on Dec. 1 2019.
My beloved mother (Roberta Gordon) passed on Feb 17, 2017. The Memorial Motorcycle Ride will be held on Friday, June 5, his birthday.
Itinerary for memorial is as follows...
11:00, meet at Nicky's restaurant
11:15 leave Nicky's
Stop in town to leave some ashes at The Old Church Shops.
11:30-ish head through town to Hwy. 7
11:45-ish stop at Lily Lake-leave some ashes (not in the water!)
Noon-12:15 head to Charlie Eagle Plumes
Between Lily Lake and Eagle Plumes, open ashes and let them fly free in their beloved mountains.
12:30-ish arrive Eagle Plumes, where there will be a lunch waiting. We will scatter remaining ashes there.
They were both motorcycle enthusiasts, so ride if you can, if not, follow in your car.
Please come. Share stories of them, of how you met, what they meant in your life. It will be a difficult but beautiful day. My brother and I are looking forward to hearing all about them through your heart and eyes.
I know it's a Friday, but it's an important day to them and us.
Friday, June 5, 2020 beginning at 11:00
I will be bringing masks if you are in need.
See you then,
Jennifer Gordon Juneau and
JR Gordon
