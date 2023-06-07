Gerald, “Jerry” Flood, 73, of Estes Park, CO, passed away at his home on May 5, 2023 with his wife Jackie by his side.
There will be a Celebration of Life to honor Jerry at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Lily Lake of Rocky Mountain National Park followed by a brunch at the American Legion in Estes Park. 970 St. Vrain Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517.
Charitable donations are to be made to the Rotary Foundation in Jerry’s honor. You may mail a check to The Estes Valley Sunrise Rotary Foundation. P. O. Box 4261 Estes Park, CO 80517.
See Jerry’s full obituary in the May 19, 2023 edition of the Estes Park News.
