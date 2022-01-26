Danielle Deaun Owens, 37 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 13th at McKee Medical Center in Loveland, Colorado.
Danielle was born in Wheatridge, CO on August 2nd, 1984 to Daniel Jay Owens and Sheila Denise Bersos. She has one sibling, a sister named Danae Catherine Owens. She is survived by her mother, step father (Clarence Eugene Bersos), and sister.
Danielle grew up to design websites, build computers, and she was a fantastic waitress. She is survived by her three children: Ashley (18), Elizabeth (16), and Matthew Doan (12). Her children will always remember her as the fun loving, goofy, brilliant, and creative mother she was. Her friends and other family members will never forget her kindness, helpfulness, and personality. Her mother, sister, and step father will hold their many memories with her close to them forever. Danielle will never be forgotten.
Danielle's family is going to wait until the springtime to hold a service. Further details will be released later in time.
Donations may be made to Children's Hospital Colorado: https://secure.childrenscoloradofoundation.org/site/Donation2?df_id=4463&mfc_pref=T&4463;.donation=form1
To leave a message to the family please visit www.allnuttestespark.com
