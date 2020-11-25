Lance Mumford

Lance William Mumford, 35, died at his home in Estes Park, CO on November 15, 2020. Lance was born to Diane (Zausch) and Rick Mumford January 16, 1985 in El Dorado, MO. Lance graduated Estes Park High School in 2003. He received a Basketball scholarship to Hastings College in Nebraska. Lance graduated from Hastings College with a bachelor degree and came home to Estes Park. He was a good coworker who worked at local businesses Village Pizza and Lonigans. Anyone who knew Lance knew he was a passionate Kansas City Chiefs fan and big sports fan in general. You may also remember Lance from the local Estes Park bowling leagues that he was a member of. He also enjoyed studying Acupuncture and Chinese medicine. Lance is survived by his parents Rick and Diane of Estes Park, CO, aunts and uncles Steven and Sandy of Austin, TX and John and Janet of Savannah, GA, and many cousins and friends.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to “EPHS Athletics” to support the local youth athletic programs, In care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 1302 Graves Ave, Estes Park, CO, 80517. Please visit www.allnuttestespark.com to leave a message for the family.
